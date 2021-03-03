NDC MPs backtrack on Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson and Afriyie Akoto's approval

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

The three Ministers-designate who had been rejected by the minority on the Appointments Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, and Hawa Koomson have been approved by a Majority decision.

An earlier report by the Committee failed to reach a unanimous decision for the three, according to EIB Network’s Parliamentary Correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan.



But at a caucus meeting Wednesday which lasted for over 2 hours, the caucus resolved to pass the three and rather withdraw their consent for the consensus approval of the three security sector ministers-designate.

Kan Dapaah, for National Security, Dominic Nitiwul for Defence, and Ambrose Dery for Interior had already been approved by the NDC MPs on the committee but the party has raised concerns over the move citing the nominees’ alleged role in the Ayawaso by-election violence and the killings that took place in 2020 polls.