NDC MPs 'under a lot of pressure' to reject Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees – Samoa Addo

NDC lawyer, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo

Members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament are under intense pressure to vote against President Nana Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, a lawyer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said.

“The MPs represent constituencies and the constituents and the grassroots members and the hardcore NDC opposition members also have their grievances in the last election and, so, the MPs of the NDC are under a lot of pressure."



“You can even see some hashtags that are calling for mass rejection of all the nominees”, Mr Samoa Addo told Eugene Bawelle on Class91.3FM’s current affairs programme ‘The Watchdog’ on Saturday, 27 February 2021.



“If you’ve noticed on social media, there are trending calls and, so, I can tell you that they are under pressure”, he pointed out.



In his view, while the apologies rendered by some of the re-nominated ministers-designate could soften the hearts of the NDC MPs to look favourably on them, the arrogance and flippancy displayed by others, such as Agriculture Minister-designate Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will be to his disadvantage.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has vetted about 30 nominees so far.



Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta has had his vetting delayed by a few weeks owing to ill health.



He is billed to face the committee on 8 March 2021.