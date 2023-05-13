NDC Primaries: Alleged hoodlums invade Asawase constituency

Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and Masawudu Mubarak are contesting the Asawase seat

The Director of Research of the Asawase Constituency, Umar Harris, has alleged that some hoodlums have invaded the polling centre for the parliamentary and presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress.

According to him, these hoodlums are known faces who were present at the party’s congress at Cape Coast.



He claimed that these men are reported to be from Tamale and have been positioned at some vantage points within the voting area.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, he said he confronted the police commander who later engaged the brother of the incumbent brother, Alhaji Muniru, about the presence of the alleged thugs



“…As I speak to you, the former Chairman who just lost the election has just come here with some hoodlums, who are neither delegates nor constituents. We have also seen some guys are were part of the congress at Cape Coast and are from Tamale. We have seen a couple of them here and have been placed at vantage areas. Where they are it's either violence or whatever they are.



“I spoke to the police many times and they haven’t done anything about it, so, they are here and we do not know their mission. I spoke to the commander Peter Aboakwah and I saw him talk to the brother of the incumbent MP Alhaji Muniru to have a talk but I still see them around," he said.

One of Ghana’s longest-serving members of parliament, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka is seeking to serve the members of his constituency for the sixth time.



Masawudu Mubarak a businessman is hoping to unseat the five-time MP.



