NDC Primaries: Delegates mob Nana Oye Bampoe, Linda Awuni in Adenta

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
There was a beautiful moment of a warm embrace between the two female candidates, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Minister for Gender, Children and and Social Protection and Linda Awuni, a young youth activist, at the voting premise in the Adenta Constituency.
The women say the presidential and presidential primaries of the party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a family contest and there no need for animosity towards one another.
The race in the constituency is between the two women and the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.
Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb
To advertise with GhanaWeb
NW/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- NDC primaries will come off with or without EC – Asiedu Nketiah
- Coward! - Presidential staffer attacks Duffuor for withdrawing from NDC primaries
- Taking part in primaries 'would be akin to knowingly drinking from poisoned calabash’ – Dr. Duffuor
- NDC primaries: All you need to know
- Three reasons Dr. Duffuor withdrew from NDC primary
- Read all related articles