NDC Primaries: Delegates mob Nana Oye Bampoe, Linda Awuni in Adenta

Hugging.png Oye Bampoe and Linda Awuni hugging each other

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was a beautiful moment of a warm embrace between the two female candidates, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Minister for Gender, Children and and Social Protection and Linda Awuni, a young youth activist, at the voting premise in the Adenta Constituency.

The women say the presidential and presidential primaries of the party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a family contest and there no need for animosity towards one another.

The race in the constituency is between the two women and the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.





NW/OGB

