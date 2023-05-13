NDC Primaries: Delegates seated, await EC to commence elections at Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese

Delegates ready for the elections

Corrrespondence from Central Region

Delegates are seated at election grounds, and await the Electoral Commission (EC) to commence the voting process of the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) parliamentary and presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



At 08:00 hours the GhanaWeb arrived at the venue of the election ground, and EC officials were seen setting up their materials and equipment to begin the process.



There was a huge security presence at the venue as the election ground was closer to the District Police Command.



Police officials numbered about 20 were monitoring and patrolling the venue to ensure law and order at the election grounds.



Supporters of aspirants were clad in their party colours, shouting the names of their favourite aspirants to convince delegates.

In all about 1,423 delegates from 155 polling stations are expected to cast their votes to elect their parliamentary and presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



In the Region, about 31,415 are expected to cast their vote to elect both parliamentary and presidential candidates for the 23 constituencies.



Six out of the 23 constituencies went unopposed but would vote to elect their Presidential candidate only.



The unopposed constituencies include; the Upper Denkyira East and West, Assin Central, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Agona East, and Awutu Senya West.



Two constituencies are on hold, they are Assin North and Gomoa Central with reasons best known to the party.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, as aspiring parliamentary candidate of the AAK constituency arrived at the premises at exactly 08:52 hours which huge supporting showering praises, beating drums and cheering him though election had not started.



His strongest opponent Nana Ama Klutse was yet to arrive at the premises.







