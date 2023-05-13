NDC Primaries: Former Wa Central Chairman barred from entering voting centre for lack of accreditation

Voting is currently happening at the Wa Technical Institute

Correspondence from Upper West

Former Wa Central Constituency Chairman, Muhammed Suleman alias Chairman Fuel, had a hectic time entering the voting centre after he was denied by the Police for trying to do so without an accreditation.



The Police stood their grounds even when he kept telling them he was not an ordinary party person but the former Constituency Chair.



He was finally allowed in after securing an accreditation to do so later on.



But for this incident, the venue is duly calm with delegates casting their ballots in batches.



However, the process was delayed due to the absence of some delegates when they are called to cast their ballot.

Voting at the Wa Technical Institute is currently proceeding smoothly.



Delegates are at the venue in their numbers with enthusiasm and in high spirits casting their ballots.



Voting started at around 9:15 am thereabout and has since been ongoing without any major hitch.



Four aspirants: Dr. Hassan Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, Alhaji Hudu Mugtari, Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu and Lawyer Abubakar Mutiu Rahaman are contesting for the Parliamentary Candidature to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



1,837 delegates are expected to cast their ballot in the elections.