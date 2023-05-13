4
NDC Primaries: Kojo Bonsu records zero votes as Mahama sweeps all votes at NDC headquarters polling station

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Provisional results from the Presidential flagbearer aspirant for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, have swept all 54 votes at the NDC Headquarters polling station.

His contender, Kojo Bonsu got no votes.

At the Cape Coast North polling station, Mahama got 1033 votes and Bonsu got 22 votes provisional

The presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress are happening today May 13, 2023.

As late as Thursday, May 11, 2023, the election looked set to be rescheduled, but Dr Kwabena Duffour made a dramatic u-turn on his decision to injunct the election, paving the way for it to come off today, May 13, 2023.

Per GhanaWeb reports, the process has ended in some parts of the country, with pockets of issues in places like Asawase and Ningo Prampram.

In the presidential race, John Dramani Mahama is highly tipped to see off competition from former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

The parliamentary race is where expectations of major shocks are rife, with some known constituencies being contested by quite popular and astute persons.

47 of the incumbent MPs will not experience the headache of monitoring elections again as they are going unopposed.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
