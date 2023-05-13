NDC Primaries: Kwabena Donkor defeated in Pru East

Dr. Kwabena Donkor

Correspondence from Bono East Region

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Pru East Constituency in the Bono East Region, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has been defeated in the party's parliamentary primaries.



He polled 371 votes to be defeated by Emmanuel Kwaku Boam who had 474 votes. Fiaworno Bright Amedo polled 66 votes with 4 votes being rejected.

In the Presidential election, John Mahama secured 875 votes, Kojo Bonsu had 27 and rejected ballots 14.



The total number of votes cast was 916.