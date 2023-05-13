2
Menu
News

NDC Primaries: Let’s give John Mahama convincing victory - Group urges delegates

John Mahama Matching NPP Boot For Boot John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: GNA

Positive Action for Development Organisation (PADO), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has urged delegates participating in today’s presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote “massively” for former President John Dramani Mahama.

A statement by the Organisation urged the delegates to give Mr Mahama a convincing victory of about 95–99 per cent to set the tone for “sweet victory come election 2024″.

It said regrettably, the current government had destroyed “almost all the fortunes” of the country and that it was obligatory for the opposition NDC to elect a presidential candidate who was “God-fearing with a can-do spirit and a vision for the nation…”

“Remember, this is a prelude to election 2024, a communal labour that demands our attention and devotion,” the statement said.

Positive Action for Development Organisation is non-partisan and non- governmental policy think-thank that seeks to champion multi-party democracy, rule of law, economic freedom, development, good governance, self-reliance and egalitarianism by way of promoting good policies and reprimanding bad governance.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: