NDC Primaries: Smooth start in Adentan Constituency as three contestants lock horns

Voting commences in the Adentan Constituency

In what promises to be an exciting contest, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has kicked off its parliamentary and presidential primaries in the Adentan constituency.

More than 2,700 delegates are expected to cast their votes at the De Youngsters School Center, and some have already done so.



The race for the Adentan seat is keenly contested, with three strong contenders vying for the position.



The incumbent Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, faces stiff competition from two opponents:



Former Minister of Gender, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, and young youth activist Linda Awuni. All three candidates have expressed their confidence in securing victory.



The Adenta seat has a unique record of not having a political party win more than one term in parliament.



Despite the intense competition, the voting process has been smooth, and the exercise is expected to end peacefully.













