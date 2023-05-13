NDC Primaries: Terlabi, Dr. Baah go head to head in Lower Manya Krobo

Voting has commenced

Correspondence from Eastern Region

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently voting to elect parliamentary candidates and a presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



As it seeks to recapture power, one of the constituencies that has attracted a huge focus in the Eastern Region is Lower Manya Kobo where the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi is facing a stiff contest from a Consultant Physician at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital and the immediate past Divisional Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association in the Greater Accra Region,, Dr. Winfred Baah who's contesting for the first time.



A confident Mr Terlabi who's sure of victory said he'd win more than 1,200 out of the expected over 1,400 delegates to exercise their franchise today.



According to him, the delegates are aware of his immense commitment and contributions to the party and the Constituency over the years.



An equally confident Dr Baah said he was going to win the polls at the end of the contest later today.

His confidence, he explained is based on the several calls by delegates and party faithful on him to run for the office of MP, adding that his policies had been bought by the delegates.



More than 1,400 delegates will choose one of the four contestants with the other two being John Kenneth Tedd-Tetteh and Miss Kekeli Adanuvor.



Voting process



Even though most delegates started arriving at the venue by 6am, the event failed to start at the much advertised time of 7am.



Lower Manya Krobo District Electoral Officer, Mr Jonathan Okine said the start of the process initially scheduled for 7am was rescheduled for 9am based on a directive he received from his regional office last night.

Constituency party chairman, Mr John Matey told GhanaWeb that the party was fully prepared for the elections as all materials had been received for the purpose.



Despite the change in the time, some delegates who spoke to GhanaWeb however said the change did not bother them.



Samuel Narh and Quarshie Padi, both delegates from Asitey said the interest of the party was paramount irrespective of who wins the polls, adding that they were prepared to rally behind the eventual winner.



33 police personnel drawn from the Odumase Police Command led by the District Commander, Chief Supt Doris Akua Grant and the FPU have been deployed to the venue.



Voting is currently underway.