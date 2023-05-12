NDC Primaries: There was no case to begin with – Fiifi Kwetey

Flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor (L) NDC General Secretary, Fiifi Kwetey (R)

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwetey, has said the petition as was taken to court by the flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, was no case to deal with in the first place.

He made these comments in a media interview after the lawyers of Dr Duffuor announced the withdrawal of their petition from the court.



"Yes, it's been satisfied. The delegates' list is the main, primary document that we are depending on and this list has been ready and made available to all the contestants.



"So, really, as far as we are concerned, there really was no case, to begin with, but we are happy they themselves decided to withdraw it." He said.



The flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 9, 2023.



But has announced a discontinuation of the case to make way for the primaries to be held on the slated date, May 13, 2023.

NW/OGB