NDC Primaries: Voting commences in Ketu South smoothly

Correspondence from Ketu North

Voting in Ketu North constituency in the Volta region has commenced at exactly 9am at Dzodze-Penyi M/A basic school.



A total 1,235 delegates are to participate in the election. Heavy security presence is ensuring smooth start of the exercise in the constituency.



Speaking to one of the eight aspirants, John Kwabla Adanu, number two on the ballot he said the campaign activities were peaceful and he's expecting smooth election.



He said "There's this love among all the delegates and that's what we want as a party and if we continue like this we'll come out from this election more stronger and more prepared against the task (2024 general election) ahead of us".

Leonard Kwabla Nyakpo is the number eight on the ballot. According to him he's expecting that "this process is free,fare and transparent".



Leonard is optimistic of winning the polls saying "i am very relax, i feel some inner peace in the sense that i am highly convinced that the good Lord is going to perform a miracle".



Ketu North Communication officer of the party, James Dotse Tessu applauded the EC for starting the process on time and urged delegates to vote for a candidate who deserves to represent the constituency in parliament.