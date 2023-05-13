NDC Primaries: Voting progressing steadily in Sunyani East after a late start

Voting is underway

Correspondence from Bono Region

Voting is progressing steadily at the Jubilee Park in the Sunyani East Constituency where the Presidential and Parliamentary elections of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) is currently ongoing.



Despite a two hour delay, 512 delegates had voted as at 12:50 pm at the two voting centres designated for the elections.



Whistle stop by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah



The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, before voting started made a whistle stop at the venue to observe things for himself.

He warned party delegates to comport themselves because the police have been mandated to deal with anybody who will misbehave at the grounds.



No major incident recorded



The process has so far not recorded any hiccup to mar the beauty of the process