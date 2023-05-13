NDC Primaries: Voting takes off smoothly at Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency

Voting has started

Correspondence from Central Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary and presidential elections for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) constituency has taken off smoothly with two strong aspirants vying to lead the party in the 2024 election.



Voting took off exactly at 10:00 hours after the ballot papers arrived at the polling station around 9:50 hours.



Polling station executives have begun to cast votes at Abura Dunkwa Pentecost Church.



Security is in force to ensure the process goes smoothly and successfully.



Both parliamentary candidates are seated at the polling center, observing the process and the vote cast of the delegates.

Supporters are singing, drumming, and shouting the names of their favorite candidate to attract delegates votes.



Delegates are clad in either the party’s paraphernalia or candidates branded t-shirts at the scene.



The Electoral Commission officials are present directing delegates and executives on how to ho through the process.



In all about 1,423 delegates from 155 polling stations are expected to cast their votes to elect their parliamentary and presidential candidates for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



In the region, about 31,415 are expected to cast their vote to elect both parliamentary and presidential candidates for the 23 constituencies.

Six out of the 23 constituencies went unopposed but would vote to elect their presidential candidate only.



The unopposed constituencies include; the Upper Denkyira East and West, Assin Central, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Agona East, and Awutu Senya West.



Two constituencies are on hold, they are Assin North and Gomoa Central, for reasons best known to the party.