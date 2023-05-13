NDC Primaries: Voting underway in the Walewale constituency as 1477 delegates expect to cast their votes

4 aspirants are contesting in the elections

Correspondence from North East Region

As all electoral materials are set in the Walewale constituency of the North East Region, voting is underway for delegates to choose leaders for the NDC party in the presidential and parliamentary elections.



The constituency has a total of 161 polling stations with 1477 delegates who are expected to cast their votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections of the NDC.



Enough security from the Ghana Police Service has been beefed up to ensure that the election process goes well.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the constituency communications officer party, Mahama Ussif Mashood assured that there will be free and fair elections as executives have already engaged with all the delegates on that.



"The whole is going to be very transparent. We are going to ensure that everyone is treated equally because this is an internal election and so the interest is to ensure that at the end of the process, we are able to bring everyone on board so that we can go to the 2024 elections as a family," he started.



They are;



1. Musah Fuseini



2. Abubakari Abdallah



3. Seidu Tonzua Jamal



4. Shaibu Hamisu



The constituency communications officer stated that measures have been put in place to ensure that voting does not get to the night.