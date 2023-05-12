NDC Primaries: We are ready for the elections on May 13 - NDC Amasaman executive

NDC Director of Elections for Amasaman, Thomas Okine

The National Democratic Congress’ Director of Elections for Amasaman, Thomas Okine has expressed the constituency’s readiness to host the 2023 NDC Primaries on Saturday, May 13.

One of the presidential aspirants in the primaries, Dr Kwabena Duffuor earlier placed an injunction on the elections, casting doubts for the elections to be held.



Following the withdrawal of his injunction, the NDC is set to proceed with their primaries on May 13.



Ahead of the elections, the NDC’s Director of Elections for Amasaman Constituency has stated that everything is set for the elections to be held.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he said,

“Whatever we are supposed to do we have done it, we have met with the aspirants. We have met with the Police command to put everything together so we have a fruitful election on Saturday.”



With nine parliamentary aspirants vying to represent the constituency in the 2024 General Elections, Thomas Okine noted that though the primaries might be competitive, the aspirants will unite and rally support whoever is elected to be the next parliamentary aspirant.



“Amasaman has 9 aspirants and we are more than any constituency meaning we have understood democracy. After the election, they will all come together and support the one who has won,” Thomas Okine told GhanaWeb.



JNA/WA