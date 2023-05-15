0
NDC polls: Kofi Adams retains Buem ticket

Incumbent Buem MP Kofi Adams has won the parliamentary primary of the National Democratic Congress to run for re-election in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Adams, a former national organiser of the party, won by eleven votes.

He polled 441 votes in the Saturday, 13 May 2023 primaries.

Babs Adamu, Mr Adams' main contender, polled 430.

Kofi Adams is in his first term as MP.

He went to parliament in 2021 after winning the primaries in 2019 by beating then-incumbent Daniel Kosi Asiamah, to contest in the 2020 general polls.

Mr Adams won the 2020 poll with 18,528 votes representing 71.84% against his closest contender Lawrence Kwami Aziale of the New Patriotic Party, who had 6,843 votes representing 26.5%.

Source: classfmonline.com
