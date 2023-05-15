NDC polls: Mahama dedicates victory to Rawlings, Atta Mills, Amissah Arthur

Former Presidents Rawlings, Atta Mills, and Amissah-Arthur

Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has dedicated his victory in Saturday’s Presidential primaries to former President Jerry John Rawlings, John Evans Atta Mills, and Kwesi Amissah-Arthur all of blessed memory.

The former president polled 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast.



His only contender, Mr Kojo Bonsu, polled 3,181 votes representing 1.1%.



In a post-election acceptance speech delivered on Monday, 15 May 2023, Mr Mahama said “I dedicate this victory to Jerry John Rawlings, my late boss and mentor Prof John Evans Atta Mills and my former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and many comrades…

Mr Mahama expressed gratitude and thankfulness to the delegates and NDC supporters for the vote of confidence and unshakable conviction they have in him.



Mr Mahama emphasised that the NDC must win the 2024 election to enable them “build the Ghana we want”.



He called on the New Patriotic Party government to start preparing its handing over notes and be prepared to account to the people of Ghana for their stewardship.