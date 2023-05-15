NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs

L-R: Nafisa Afrah, Titus Beyuo, Maxwell Lukutor and Joana Gyan Cudjoe

Seventeen sitting Members of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress will not be on the ballot paper for the 2024 elections after losing their parliamentary primaries.

Whiles some lost to newcomers in the race, others succumbed to former MPs or serial aspirants.



The list of losing MPs have been prominent but GhanaWeb lists in this article, the names of persons who toppled the sitting MPs to become Parliamentary candidates.



Most of these seventeen aspirants will likely make it into the ninth Parliament because they are running in constituencies considered to be safe seats for the party.



1. Hajia Nasira Afrah (Sekyere Afram Plains) defeated incumbent Alex Adomako, who came third in race.



2. Charles Bawaduah polled 535 votes (Bongo Constituency) to defeat incumbent Edward Bawa lost with 509 votes.



3. Nelson Kofi Djabab, who had 441 votes (Krachie East) beat incumbent Wisdom Gidisu who lost with 257 votes.

4. Attah Issah who polled 801 votes (Sagnarigu constituency) defeated Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini who had 330 votes.



5. Dr. Ekow Kwainoo who had 329 votes (Ekumfi Constituency) defeated incumbent Abeiku Crentsil who had 149 votes.



6. Sebastian Fred Deh with 332 votes (Kpando Constituency) defeated incumbent Dela Sowah who had 281.



7. Emmanuel Boam who had 474 votes (Pru East) ousted Dr Kwabena Donkor who had 371.



8. Frank Afriyie who won with 631 votes (Afadzato South) defeated incumbent Angela Alorwu-Tay who polled 225 votes.



9. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor with 597 votes (South Tongu Constituency) ousted Wisdom Kobena Woyome who had 562 votes.

10. Nikyema Alamzy polled 488 votes (Chiana-Paga) to defeat incumbent Thomas Addah Dalu who lost with 300 votes.



11. Simon Akibange Aworigo, with 475 votes (Navrongo Central) ousted incumbent Sampson Tangombu Chiragia who had 447 votes.



12. Mustapha Amadu Tanko who had 935 votes (Bia West Constituency) ended, effective January 2025, the tenure of Augustine Tawiah who polled 452 votes.



13. Joana Gyan Cudjoe who had 756 votes (Amenfi Central) ousted incumbent Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah who had 575.



14. Dr. Titus Beyuo for Lambussie Constituency. He won the primary by some 446 votes defeating his biggest contender, Edward Dery, a former MP for the area



15. Thomas Winsum Anabah for the Garu Constituency. He defeated an incumbent MP to clinch the seat. He polled 250 votes against the closest contender’s 246 whiles the incumbent got 160 votes.

16. Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku (Domeabra-Obom MP but switched to Ayawaso Central)



17. Christian Otuteye (Sege Constituency)



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









SARA