NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots

NDC LOGO ONE NDC flag | File photo

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eleven medical doctors entered the National Democratic Congress (NDC) May 13, 2023 primaries but less than half that number were successful.

Among them are a former Medical Director at Ridge Hospital and a former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association.

With this hurdle surmounted, they will now brace up for the 2024 elections as they work to secure their seats in the ninth Parliament.

GhanaWeb looks at their path to victory

Thomas Winsum Anabah for the Garu Constituency

He was the former Medical Director at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. He defeated an incumbent MP to clinch the seat.

He polled 250 votes against the closest contender’s 246 whiles the incumbent got 160 votes.

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region

The results from the vote were as follows: Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah – 1043, Sebastian Spio-Garbah – 85 and Henry Abbey-Hart – 18.

Dr. Titus Beyuo for Lambussie Constituency

He won the primary by some 446 votes defeating his biggest contender, Edward Dery, a former MP for the area

Dr. Prince Arhin, for Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region

A total of 1,872 delegates were expected to cast their votes and the total valid votes cast is 1810 of which;

Dr. Ebenezer Prince Arhin polled 673 of valid votes cast to emerge winner whiles his closet contender Emmanuel Coffie had 540 votes.

Kobina Mensah Mannoh and Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo got 281 and 198 to place third and fourth respectively with three others sharing the remaining valid votes.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
