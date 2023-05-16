5
NDC primaries: Here are the MPs who went unopposed

Haruna Iddrisu And Cassiel Ato Forson.jfif Minority Leader Ato Forson and his predecessor Haruna Iddrisu went unopposed

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seventeen Members of Parliament will be preparing for life after parliament in the aftermath of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

These are the National Democratic Congress MPs who lost their primaries during the NDC's May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries.

With their exit, a new set of aspirants are also bracing for the 2024 elections with a view to secure seats in the ninth parliament.

A number of MPs at the time others were battling for to secure re-election were resting easy because they were running unopposed as no contenders had filed to run agaist them.

Below is a list of the unopposed MPs

1. MP for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Iddrisu

2. Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, MP Tamale North

3. Ibrahim Murtala, Tamale Central

4. MP for Banda Ahmed Ibrahim

5. MP for Wenchi, Alhaji Seidu Haruna

6. MP for Jaman North, Francis Ahenkora Yaw

7. MP for Jaman South, Okofo Dartey Williams.

8. Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central

9. Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

10. Lydia Akanvariba, MP for Tempane

11. MP for Agona East, Mrs Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer

12. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP Ajumako Anyan Assiam

13. Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui, Awutu Senya West

14. Daniel Ohene Darko, Upper Denkyira West

