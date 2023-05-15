NDC primaries: Mahama to deliver formal acceptance speech at UDS on May 15

John Dramani Mahama, former president

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC)John Dramani Mahama is set to officially deliver an acceptance speech at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The former President secured a landslide victory in the presidential primaries. He polled 297,603 votes constituting 98.9% of the total votes cast while Kojo Bonsu got 3,181 votes.



Mr Mahama in a statement thanked his contenders for their efforts and called for unity and renewed strength ahead of the 2024 elections.



“Let us disagree to agree, but let us keep our collective sights firmly on the supreme objective of the NDC leading Ghana out of the current abyss the country is in.

I also ask for cooperation among all elected parliamentary candidates and their respective aspirants and supporters in the constituencies. Our party is the winner because there are no individual winners and losers in this intra-party contest,” John Mahama said.



The former President disclosed that he shall officially deliver an acceptance speech on Monday.



“On Monday, at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, I will join a teeming number of the rank and file of the NDC and Ghanaians in general, to deliver my formal acceptance speech,” the statement announced.