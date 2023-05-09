NDC primaries: Meet the 5 NDC gurus in Duffour's inner circle

Dr Kwabena Duffour, Solomon Nkansah, Fritz Baffour and Koku Anyidoho

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is preparing for its presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023, to select leaders who will lead the party into the 2024 general elections. Ahead of the primaries, former finance minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour is seeking to unseat the party’s three-time presidential candidate and former president, John Dramani Mahama.

Anticipations are high as political stalwarts await the choice of the party by the delegates after Saturday’s election.



GhanaWeb has compiled five top NDC gurus who have declared their support for Dr. Kwabena Duffour ahead of the elections.







1. Former Communications officer of the party, Solomon Nkansah.



He believes that John Mahama has nothing better to offer again after leading the party into opposition for two consecutive times.



According to Nkansah, the current economic crises require a financial specialist to clean up the mess created, and Dr. Kwabena Duffour is the best candidate for the job.





2. Former Ablekuma South MP, Fritz Bafour.



According to him, Dr. Duffour wields all the qualities the flagbearer of the party must possess, and he is the best candidate for the position. Bafour made this known to Joy News after Dr. Duffour went through the vetting process on March 23, 2023.







3. Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, a former Deputy Health Minister, and member of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign team. Mettle-Nunoo believes that Dr. Duffuor is the best man to lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the only person with the ability to rescue Ghana from the economic mess it finds itself in is Dr. Duffuor.





4. Former national organizer of the NDC, Yaw Boateng Gyan has been a regular fixture in Duffuor's travels and engagements with party members across the country.



He was part of the individuals who escorted and supported Dr. Kwabena Duffour to file for his nominations at the party headquarters on March 23, 2023.







5. Gloria Huze, Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser (NDC)



Gloria Huze, together with some staff of NDC presidential hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, picked his nomination for the party’s presidential primaries, which is scheduled for May 13, 2023, at the party's headquarters in Accra.





In addition, Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho. Despite being expelled from the party in 2021 for misconduct and anti-party behavior, Koku Anyidoho has promised to work as an agent for Dr. Kwabena Duffour.



In the lead-up to Ghana's highly anticipated 2024 general elections, the two major political parties, NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are gearing up to wrestle or retain power. As the NDC readies itself for the upcoming primaries, the former finance minister is fancying his chances of clinching the NDC's flagbearer position.



However, it remains to be seen if he can translate these endorsements into votes come May 13, 2023.



