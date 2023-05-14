8
NDC primaries: Muntaka defeats fierce rival to retain Asawase ticket

Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak.png Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, Asawase MP

Sun, 14 May 2023

Former Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka has been declared winner of the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary primary in the Asawase constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Muntaka polled 1063 votes as against 735 by his rival Mubarick Masawudu in the May 13, 2023 primaries that took place along with the presidential flagbearership race.

Masawudu had given the incumbent a good run for his money after it emerged that he had made inroads into the constituency.

Muntaka will be eyeing another four-year term in parliament given that the seat is a safe one for the NDC, one of the few in the Ashanti Region that the party holds.

Muntaka is among incumbents who have retained their seats whiles a sizeable number have also lost their bids to return to parliament after the 2024 polls.

