NDC primaries: Over one thousand delegates to vote in Ketu North constituency

Correspondence from Ketu North

A total of 1,235 delegates are expected to participate in the parliamentary and presidential primaries in the Ketu North constituency of the Volta region.



It includes 1,200 delegates from 138 branches in the constituency, 28 constituency executives and 7 former appointees.



The Electoral Commission as at 8am arranged venue for the exercise. The election is taking place at Penyi D/A basic school.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Volta Regional chairman of the party Mawutor Agbavitor said voting materials have been dispatched to the various 18 constituencies on Friday, 12 May and election is to start at 9am.

He said, the various election centres will be man by personnel from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and no private security is allowed.



Agents of the various aspirants have arrived at the venue before 7 in the morning.



A total of 20,721 delegates are expected to participate in the presidential election and 18,695 to vote in the parliamentary race throughout the Volta region.