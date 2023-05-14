NDC primaries: Sanja Nanja wins big in Atebubu Amantin

Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency, Sanja Nanja

Correspondence from Bono East Region

The Member of Parliament for the Atebubu Amantin Constituency, Sanja Nanja, has been successful in his bid to represent the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Constituency as the parliamentary candidate.



Sanja Nanja garnered 991 votes to defeat his sole contender, Atindogo Tahiru who secured 526 votes.

The elections between the duo before the contest was described by many as a "father and son" contest.



In the Presidential Election, John Dramani Mahama had 1438 votes, Kojo Bonsu 28 votes, Kwabena Duffour 29 votes and rejected 31 votes.