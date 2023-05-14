NDC primaries: Seid Mubarak wins in Sunyani East

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Correspondence from Bono Region:
Seid Mubarak has been elected as the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) for the Sunyani East Constituency.
Out of a total of 1884 vote cast, Seid Mubarak obtained 1280 votes to beat Kwabena Yeboah-Asuamah Jnr who secured 560 votes.
Rejected votes were 4.
The elections travelled late into the night with many delegates still waiting to vote as at 11:00pm.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- NDC primaries: Muntaka defeats fierce rival to retain Asawase ticket
- NDC primaries: Zanetor wins Klottey Korle
- NDC primaries: Adamu Ramadan re-elected at Adenta
- NDC primaries: ‘Cash spraying’ aspirant loses at Ejura Sekyeredumase, places 4th
- NDC primaries: Duffuor should have contested in interest of democracy - Totobi
- Read all related articles