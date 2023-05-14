0
NDC primaries: Seid Mubarak wins in Sunyani East

NDC Flag Nkiligi NDC flag | File photo

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Seid Mubarak has been elected as the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) for the Sunyani East Constituency.

Out of a total of 1884 vote cast, Seid Mubarak obtained 1280 votes to beat Kwabena Yeboah-Asuamah Jnr who secured 560 votes.

Rejected votes were 4.

The elections travelled late into the night with many delegates still waiting to vote as at 11:00pm.

WATCH TWI NEWS
