NDC primaries: There's nothing wrong, no one rigging for anyone - Asiedu Nketiah 'fires' Duffour

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stated that the party's planned parliamentary and presidential elections will come off as planned.

According to him, nothing will stop the elections and asked anybody who has grievances to consult the leadership of the party for rectification.



The Campaign team of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a flagbearer aspirant for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking a postponement of the May 13 Presidential Primaries over what they describe as a flawed register.



A petitioned sent to the Electoral Commission and Election Committee of NDC on May 8, 2023 under the signature of Kofi Kukubor, Head of Research and Strategy with the campaign team of Dr. Duffuor stated that extensive review of the voters' register or photo album for 220 Constituencies have identified several discrepancies that render the register incomplete or inaccurate.



The campaign team said going into an election with such a register undermines the credibility and integrity of the election and capable of causing irreparable damage to the flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, therefore demanding the following:



1. Postponement of the May 13th Presidential Primaries.



2. Stakeholders meeting to establish an agreeable roadmap that will guarantee the integrity of the voters register.

3. Clean the register within an agreeable time frame to ensure free and fair election.



4. To save the image of the NDC so that the party can have a credible voice so that the party can speak on national election matters when the need arises.



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Mr. Asiedu Nketia explained that he could not fathom why the Duffuor campaign team are trying to make things difficult for themselves.



They have already been furnished with voters' register, and the photo album provided to them is an added document that the leadership of the party decided to provide so that they will have a fair idea of the voters.



"There is nothing wrong and no one is rigging the elections for nobody. The leadership of the party will organize a press conference and outline all the processes for the elections. Anybody with peculiar problems should endeavour to be present and have all those bottle necks removed," he said.



"Nonetheless, the party's presidential and parliamentary primaries will definitely come off as planned," he added.