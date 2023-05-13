0
NDC primaries: Voting put on hold in Lower Manya as rains disrupt exercise

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Heavy rains have disrupted the ongoing voting process at the forecourts of the St. Clement Catholic Church at Nuaso in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region.

Delegates dispersed in all directions and took refuge under canopies as the rains began around 1:40 pm.

More than 800 out of the 1,400 delegates had voted before the onset of the rains.

Officials of the Electoral Commission and party officials have been granted access to the interior of the church building by church authorities to continue the process.

EC officials are currently transferring their logistics, equipment, and materials to the church to continue the voting.

Meanwhile, the District Electoral Officer, Mr Jonathan Okine said the closing time would not be extended despite the interruptions except for delegates who would be present at the venue before 4pm.

