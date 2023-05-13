NDC primaries: Young MP aspirants to look out for

Linda, Edem, Francisca, Butakor, Felix, Duffuor Jnr, Sadiq and Charles Asiedu

As the 2024 general elections draw closer, political parties in Ghana are intensifying their preparations for the polls.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has designated May 13 for its highly-anticipated presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Notably, a wave of young and energetic candidates have emerged within the party, bringing fresh perspectives and aspirations for positions in Ghana's law-making house, the Parliament.



GhanaWeb has compiled a list of some of these promising young candidates, whose participation in the parliamentary primaries reflects the changing face of Ghana's political landscape:







1. Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu:



Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, popularly known as Baba Sadiq, is an entrepreneur and the founder of 3 Media Networks Limited. He has set his sights on the Okaikoi Central seat, which has been predominantly held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His entry into the race adds excitement and competition to the constituency, aiming to bring a fresh perspective to the seat.







2. Linda Awuni:



Linda Awuni, a young and vibrant engineer, is gearing up to challenge lawyer and former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, and the incumbent Member of Parliament, Adamu Ramadan.



Awuni's appeal to the youth, combined with the experience has intensified the race and heightened anticipation for the outcome of this contest.





3. Kwame Obeng Adjinah:



Kwame Obeng Adjinah, also known as ROYAL, is the Managing Director of Wood Acres Ltd and the Honorary Secretary of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors.



He is preparing to contest for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai seat, which is currently held by the NPP's Alfred Obeng. Adjinah's dedication to service and his deep roots in the Western North Region makes him a strong contender for the constituency's parliamentary seat.







4. Eric Edem Agbana:



Eric Edem Agbana, the immediate past Deputy National Youth Organizer for the NDC, has filed to contest for the Ketu North seat.



With a background in student politics and serving as the Student Representative Council (SRC) President for the University of Ghana, Legon, Agbana brings youthful enthusiasm and a commitment to the development of his constituency.







5. Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor:



Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, a parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, has submitted his forms for the NDC primaries.



As a lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Butakor is determined to secure the NDC's nomination and ultimately win the seat in the 2024 elections.





6. Lamtiig Abugri Apanga, Esq.:



Lamtiig Abugri Apanga, a private legal practitioner, has set his sights on the Nabdam seat, currently occupied by Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane of the NDC.



Apanga's track record of service both at the constituency level and nationally makes him a formidable contender. However, he faces a challenging race against the incumbent, adding further intrigue to the contest.







7. Francisca Mawufemor Adjei:



Francisca Mawufemor Adjei will engage in an all-female contest against Joycelyn Tetteh, the incumbent Member of Parliament for North Dayi. Adjei seeks to represent the constituency and build on the NDC's previous successes.



The competition between these two determined women adds a dynamic element to the race.







8. Felix Kwakye Ofosu,



The former deputy communications minister narrowly lost the Abura Asebu Kwamankese seat to Morris Donkor of the New Patriotic Party after winning the NDC primaries in the 2020 general elections. He is eyeing a comeback and has filed to contest again.







9. Yayra Vera Hayibor

Yayra is another female aspirant in the race for the only orphan seat in the Volta Region, Hohoe.



The current minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, shocked political watchers by winning the seat for the NPP for the first time since the creation of the Hohoe Constituency in 2020.







Charles Asiedu left, Father (Johnson Asiedu Nketiah(right)



10. Charles Asiedu,



The son of NDC chairman Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, is seeking to replace Hannah Bissue as NDC’s candidate in the Tano South constituency. He is a former organizer of the party in the Ahafo Region.







11. Kwabena Duffour Jnr



Duffour Jnr is set to contest in the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency of the Ashanti Region.



This contest is expected to be keenly contested as Duffour Jnr is said to be directly related to the incumbent MP, Alex Adomako Mensah.



The emergence of these energetic candidates signifies a broader trend of youth engagement and participation in Ghanaian politics.



With their fresh ideas, innovative thinking, and determination to address pressing issues, these aspiring parliamentarians aim to contribute to the country's development and uplift their respective constituencies.

