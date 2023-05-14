0
Menu
News

NDC primaries: Zanetor wins Klottey Korle

Zanetor Rawalings122 Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, daughter of late president JJ Rawlings

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zenator Rawlings has been re-elected in Saturday’s Parliamentary primary.

The Medical Doctor cum politician who will lead the constituency to the 2024 elections secured 1194 votes out of the 1831 votes cast.

Her other contenders Meredith Naa Odarkai Lamptey Addy and Nii John Alfonso Coleman, polled 268 and 360 votes, respectively.

Nine votes were rejected.

Zanetor first won the seat from then-incumbent MP, Nii Armah Ashitey when she contested in the party’s parliamentary primary in 2015. She went on to win the 2016 general elections and then retained her seat in the 2020 general elections.

She serves on the Gender and Children Committee and Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: