NDC primaries: Zanetor wins Klottey Korle

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, daughter of late president JJ Rawlings

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zenator Rawlings has been re-elected in Saturday’s Parliamentary primary.

The Medical Doctor cum politician who will lead the constituency to the 2024 elections secured 1194 votes out of the 1831 votes cast.



Her other contenders Meredith Naa Odarkai Lamptey Addy and Nii John Alfonso Coleman, polled 268 and 360 votes, respectively.



Nine votes were rejected.

Zanetor first won the seat from then-incumbent MP, Nii Armah Ashitey when she contested in the party’s parliamentary primary in 2015. She went on to win the 2016 general elections and then retained her seat in the 2020 general elections.



She serves on the Gender and Children Committee and Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament.