NDC primaries very successful - Dr Tony Aubynn

Dr Tony Aubyyn has congratulated the NDC after the primaries

Correspondence from Western Region

A former Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, and an elder of the NDC in the Prestea Huni Huni Valley Constituency, Dr Tony Aubyyn has described the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC as very fair.



According to him, driving through some constituencies in the region and finally touching down in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency, the primaries have been very successful.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, he said: “I intentionally went to Kwesimitsim, Ahanta West, Tarkwa Nsuaem and some other constituencies and now I am here in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency and I can say that the elections have been peaceful and fair”.



Dr Tony Aubynn congratulated the Prestea Huni Valley candidate of the NDC, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe for getting the nod again to run as the parliamentary candidate of the party.



He encouraged the candidate to get more closer to the people and bring all people on board as the general elections approach so that he can win for the second time.

“He should bring people who show signs of dislike for him closer because he is the politician who needs the numbers to help him win the elections”, he said.



Dr. Aubynn also made the delegates and the entire constituents aware that “the work of the Member of Parliament is not an easy one, the MP cannot do all things at once, but it will take time to serve all constituents and at the end, everyone will be served.”



He was optimistic that Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe will win the Parliamentary elections in the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency.



