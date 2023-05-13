NDC primaries will come off with or without EC – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress would come off as planned even if the Electoral Commission fails to supervise it, national chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said.

He told journalists on Friday, 12 May 2023 that Saturday's event would not be rescheduled.



“We have a contractual agreement with the EC, but if they fail to supervise our primaries, we will use our internal structures to conduct the primaries", Mr Nketiah said.



He noted that the election management body is "mandated to supervise our primaries", revealing: "We had a discussion with the EC this morning to dispatch all materials".



"We even assured [them] to fly the materials if they encounter any difficulties".

"We will take full responsibility for our elections. The elections will surely come on", Mr Nketiah said.



Mr Nketia's comments followed the withdrawal of an interlocutory injuntion case he had filed against the party's Saturday, 13 May 2023 primaries.



His lawyers filed processes to withdraw the case on Friday, 12 May 2023.



The former finance minister, on Tuesday, 9 May 2023, filed the injunction writ over some qualms he had with the processes for the internal polls of the biggest opposition party.

Among other things, he demanded his team be given a complete photo album register, at least, five weeks ahead of the primaries.



He argued that data from only 220 out of the 275 constituencies have been verified.



He averred that an exceptional list of 74,799 had been created which cannot be verified because of scanty information.



“For no credible reason, 3,910 eligible voters at the 220 constituencies have been disenfranchised,” Dr Duffuor’s writ said.

However, the party, in a response, said: “We submit that the plaintiff’s suit is incompetent and, therefore, ought to be dismissed in limine".



"Again, the plaintiff has not been able to demonstrate on the face of his pleadings and affidavit that it is just or convenient for the honourable court to grant the injunction that he seeks”.



“We, therefore, pray that the court refuses the instant application.”



The party added: "Our respectful submission is that the plaintiff has been unable to demonstrate that by reason of the NDC guidelines for the presidential primaries and the NDC constitution, he has a right to be given a photo album which the NDC has refused to give same to him".

"No provision has been cited by the plaintiff to support his claims", the party averred.



The lawyers counter-submitted: “In fact, Article 42 of the NDC constitution deals with the election of presidential candidates", explaining: "In that provision, nowhere is it mentioned that a contesting presidential candidate is entitled to a photo album".



"That being the case, the plaintiff cannot claim that his right is about to be breached or has been breached and, hence, deserves the protection of this court.



“Our humble submission is that the plaintiff, having failed to establish a legal right, the instant application ought to be dismissed as being frivolous.”