NDC releases shortlist for Mahama's running mate - Report

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released a shortlist of potential running mates for former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general elections.

The shortlisted names so far include Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang who was the running mate for John Mahama in 2020.



According to a newspaper report by the DailyGuide, dated August 30, 2023, these individuals potentials have made significant contributions to the NDC and the country in general.



Party members are now being called upon to brainstorm and build consensus to support the party structures in making a final selection.



Some of the individuals proposed for consideration are former Local Government Minister Akwasi Oppong Fosu, former Brong Ahafo Minister Eric Opoku, and former Health Minister Dr. George Sipa Yankey.



Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, is also being considered.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, a former Minister for Education, is a strong contender for the running mate slot.



Even though the initial report suggested that she may be dropped, having failed to deliver her home region of Central in the 2020 elections when she was the vice-presidential candidate.



Her expertise in the education sector, as well as her dedication to empowering Ghanaian youth through quality education, makes her a contender for the race.



Other potential candidates on the list are Alex Kofi Mould, former Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and Ekow Spio Garbrah, a former Minister for Trade and Industry under John Mahama.



Both individuals bring unique skills and experience to the table, with Kofi Mould's strong background in the energy and banking sectors and Spio Garbrah's expertise in trade and communication.

