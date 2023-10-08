NDC to conduct parliamentary primaries in 5 constituencies"

The party has opened nominations in the said constituencies

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its plans to conduct parliamentary primaries in five constituencies. These primaries are scheduled to take place on October 28 and 31, 2023.

The constituencies where the primaries will be held include Gomoa Central in the Central region, Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, and Evalue Ajomoro Gwira in the Western region, as well as Akontombra in the Western North region.



In a statement issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwartey, it was explained that the primary for the Odododiodioo constituency in Accra would be held on October 31, 2023. This delay is due to the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye.



The NDC has outlined a schedule for the nomination process, with nominations being accepted from Friday, October 6th, to Saturday, October 7th, 2023. The submission of nomination forms will take place from Tuesday, October 10th, to Wednesday, October 11th, 2023. The vetting process is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023, with the appeals process following on October 16, 2023.



The party has also called on regional chairmen to ensure the smooth execution of these primaries and to report any challenges that may arise during the process.





