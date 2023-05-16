NDC to sanction aspirant who was seen throwing cash during primaries

Juliana Kinang Wassan was captured on video throwing wads of cash from the roof of her car

The Ashanti Regional executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have invited female aspirant captured in a viral video spraying delegates and other party members with money in Ejura Sekyere Odumasi Constituency during the party’s Saturday 13th May, 2023 presidential and parlientry primaries.

Juliana Kinang-Wassan, Parliamentary candidate of the party’s just ended elections drew crowds of delegates to her vehicle when she arrived at the voting center while raining cash on delegates.



She turned up later in the day after the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Muhammad Bawa Brimah and the other three contenders had already cast their ballots and taken their seats.



The notes that were seen flying in from her hands ranged from as little as five cedi notes to as much as a hundred cedi notes.



When asked by journalists if she knew sharing cash at the electoral centre to sway votes went against the electoral rules, Juliana indicated she decided to share the cash when she suddenly saw the huge bundle of money on top of her car.



An explaination the party believed is unconvincing an must give the party proper explaination.

GHone TV news sources among the party’s regional executives has disclosed the young lady who lost the election will be sanctioned by the party.



Below is letter of invitation extended to her:



We bring you warm felicitations from the Ashanti regional secretariat of the NDC. You are by this



letter invited to meet with the Regional Executive committee of the party over a viral video in



which you were seen spraying cash in the air during the elections.

Meeting details.



Date, Tuesday, 16th May, 2023



Time: 1:00pm



Venue: Regional Party Secretariat.