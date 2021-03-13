NLA staff rejoice over Director General’s mandatory retirement

Former Director General of NLA, Kofi Osei Ameyaw

Staff of the National Lottery Authority have described the retirement of the Director-General, Kofi Osei Ameyaw as relieving.

Chairman of the NLA Staff Union, Eric Tamakloe in an interview with Joy News monitored by GhanaWeb stated that Osei Ameyaw’s departure from the NLA was a necessity.



According to him, the NLA under the leadership of the former Director-General struggled and thus needed a new direction in terms of leadership.



Tamakloe said, “We thought that in the face of all this mismanagement and the dwindling fortune of NLA, we have to react quickly by petitioning the President not to again extend the contract of Mr Ameyaw.”



“This is a big relief to me personally and the staff at large. First and foremost, let me use this opportunity to thank the President for reacting to our call, intervene in the problems that are affecting us at the authority. At least one hurdle has been crossed by not extending his contract,” he added.

Osei-Ameyaw’s retirement comes after agitations by the NLA staff who had accused him of incompetence and mismanagement.



The Union also accused the Director-General of failing to ensure the payment of lottery wins across the country some of which dated as far back as April 2020.



Having exhausted his one-year contract extension as Director General by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Osei Ameyaw on Thursday wrote to the President reminding him of his contract expiration.



The President in a statement asked Osei Ameyaw to proceed on his mandatory retirement.