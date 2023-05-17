NPP doesn’t have handing-over in their DNA, let’s unite and beat them soundly – NDC communicator

File Photo

A member of the National Communications team of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chris Dugan, is calling for calm after last Saturday's presidential and parliamentary primaries that saw former president John Dramani Mahama elected as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nothing like handing over in their Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) after losing an election.



Thus, "there is a need for the NDC to unite and beat the NPP soundly in the 2024 general elections," he stated.



He said the NPP is on record to have gone to court on a Saturday in 2008 after losing an election.



He reiterated that NPP under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has turned everything upside down and would be unwilling to hand over power.



MDungan made this call on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

He noted that the NPP does not see defeat even when it is staring it in the face hence their resolve not to accept their mistakes when the economy has deteriorated.



"Today it is the Covid-19 pandemic... Tomorrow it is the Russian-Ukraine war," he said.



He advised the NDC supporters to flip the coin from competition to cooperation with each other after the primaries, noting that: “we need cooperation to build a better Ghana and a better NDC."



"I am, therefore, calling for cooperation among all elected parliamentary candidates and aspirants and supporters," he emphasised