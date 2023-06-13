0
NPP flagbearership race: Allow Dr. Bawumia to campaign on his own - Kwabena Agyepong to Akufo-Addo

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

A Flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong appears concerned about the unfair advantage that some NPP Presidential hopefuls appear to have over others in the lead up to the party's primaries.

He has therefore asked the leadership of the party to allow Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to campaign on his own for the presidential slot of the party.

According to him, the National Executives and party machinery should provide a fair and balanced platform for all aspirants to campaign to the delegates and party supporters.

Speaking in an exclusive interview interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on PeaceFM's "Kokrokoo" on Monday, the former NPP General Secretary alleged that some party members are being coerced to follow the Vice President to campaign.

" . . Dr. Bawumia has been Vice President for seven (7) years, he has his own strength so they should let him conduct his own campaign . . . it's difficult, we source for our own campaign funds, but for him as Vice President, he is fortunate because of state resources (vehicle, fuel, etc . . .), they should let him run his own campaign devoid of these logistical support," he said.

"The President cannot play the ostrich and pretend he is not privy to what is going on," he appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure a level playing field.

