NPP primaries: Adwoa Safo begins groundwork for re-election

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has commenced groundwork for seeking re-election in the upcoming New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

This development comes despite her supposed dip in popularity among her constituents following her persistent absence from parliament after the 2020 election.



Speaking in an interview with Rainbow Radio, Seth Osei Kissi, the Chief of Staff to the MP, revealed that Adwoa Safo has started consultations with various stakeholders ahead of the upcoming internal contest.



He stated that the MP has already met with the youth and women organizers in the constituency and will soon meet with the organizers, secretaries, and leaders to inform them of her intention to run again.



Kissi claimed that her meetings so far have been positive and that the delegates have declared a 'No Adwoa Safo, No Vote' campaign.

Her Chief of Staff further revealed the reasons behind the MP's absence from the country during crucial times when her party needed her to vote on bills.



Describing her absence as unintentional, Kissi revealed that Adwoa Safo "was pregnant and had to travel to give birth, but unfortunately, she lost the child during childbirth. At the same time, her first son became ill and almost lost his ability to walk. These were devastating stories, but she remained steadfast and strong throughout. These were the reasons why she was gone for so long. She had no plans to leave the district or her job for that long. Her absence was due to the circumstances at the time."



Adwoa Safo's absence from parliament sparked controversies and led to calls for her removal from the house by some constituents and members of her party.



The Parliament's Privileges Committee conducted a hearing on a petition seeking her removal, but they were unable to reach a decision as she failed to make an appearance at the committee.

In June 2020, Adwoa Safo, who is now serving a third term, defeated Aaron Mike Ocquaye Junior in a closely contested NPP parliamentary ticket race for Dome Kwabenya.



She won by a difference of ten votes, receiving 487 out of the total votes cast, and went on to win in the general election.



The upcoming NPP contest will see the two candidates compete once again for the party's ticket.









