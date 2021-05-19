National Security Coordinator Maj. Gen. Amanfo speaks out of ‘ignorance’ - DCOP Ayensu

Major General Adu Amanfo (rtd)

Things have reached a head between embattled Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo and his National Supervisor Maj. General Francis Adu Amanfo with the two exchanging words.

This is after the National Security Coordinator uncharacteristically spoke for the first time about the removal of the Ashanti security boss, impugning incompetence and criminality on him.



Major General Adu Amanfo (rtd) said the forceful removal of DCOP Opare Addo from office was justified as the latter had resisted legitimate end of service overtures.



He made a point that the tenure of DCOP Opare Addo has expired, but he has refused to vacate his post, adding that, his contract was not renewed as a result of “non-performance and criminality”



“He (DCOP Opare Addo) had no locus to be in the office because a new officer had been appointed, and he should have handed over to the officer, and he says he won’t hand over. So that is why a team was sent from Accra to go and mitigate and facilitate the handing, and takeover process,” Major General Adu Amanfo (rtd) noted.

But in response, DCOP Ayensu said his boss is making statements without knowing the facts or having the benefit of any findings.



“He (National Security Boss) is making those propositions, so he should come out with his findings. My allegations are not vicious. Forget about him, and I am not worried about him. I know the guys who came to my office. They are Delta Force members that I know by face and names. He said I have been in office for years, so clearly, he doesn’t know what he is saying,” he said on Citi news Tuesday monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



DCOP insisted it was members of the Delta Force that removed him and not National Security boys.