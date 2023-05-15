No ex-gratia for my ministers and appointees after service – Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said that his government, when voted into office, will ensure that no minister or government appointee receives ex-gratia after term of service.

He said this during his acceptance speech after being voted for as the flagbearer of the NDC.



According to him, the next NDC government will operate a small-sized government and appointees will be made to sign an undertaking to that effect.



“I am committed to operating an effective government with no more than sixty ministers. These ministers, together with other appointees of the government, will not be entitled to ex-gratia payment after their tenure as I will make them commit to that undertaking even before even before the necessary constitutional amendment including a review of the controversial article 71 is carried out,” he said.



Background:



The opposition National Democratic Congress elected former President John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.

In a landslide victory, the former president polled 297,603 (98.9%) against his contender Kojo Bonsu who polled 3,181 (1.1%) in the election held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The Electoral Commission's returning officer made the declaration in the wee hours of May 14, 2023.



