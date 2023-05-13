'Nobody go ‘run’ away from shame' - Stan Dobge says delagates will punish traitors

Stan Dogbe is an aide to the former President

Media aide to former president John Dramani Mahama has suggested that there will be humiliation for some aspirants in the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) May 13 primaries.

According to him, delegates will reward people who have been true to the party and punish persons who are working against the NDC's interest.



"Nobody go ‘run’ away from shame. We go punish anti-party behaviour and treachery," Dogbe said in a Facebook post with hours to the opening of polls.



His post was accompanied by a photo of NDC supporters cheering, likely an image from the former president's rounds during his national campaign for votes in the flagbearership race.



Mahama will technically come up against one contender in the person of former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, after Kwabena Duffuor, his main opponent withdrew from the race.



The former finance minister announced his withdrawal from the party's upcoming presidential primaries slated for Saturday May 13, 2023.

The decision was made public during a press briefing held late Friday evening at the Institute of Fiscal Studies in Accra.



Dr. Duffuor, who had been eagerly vying for the NDC's presidential race, cited flawed processes leading up to the elections as his primary reason for withdrawing.



During the press briefing, Dr. Duffuor acknowledged that consultations with his campaign team played a significant role in his final decision.



Taking their advice into account, he concluded that withdrawing from the race was the most appropriate course of action.





Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had withdrawn an interlocutory injunction filed against the party primaries.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor filed a case in court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for an interlocutory injunction on the NDC primaries.



