Nogokpo sets Peace Council’s intervention aside, insists Agyinasare’s appearance is non-negotiable

One of the spokespersons cum elders of the Nogokpo township, Nufialaga Mawufemor, has established that although his outfit doesn’t have any problem with the Peace Council’s intervention in their fracas with Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, their 14-day ultimatum still holds.

In the midst of the brewing tension between the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International, the National Peace Council says it has taken a proactive step in mediating a peace agreement between the two parties.



This decision comes in response to the conflict which was triggered by remarks made by the Archbishop during a sermon where he referred to Nogokpo as the “demonic headquarters” of the Volta Region.



But reacting to Peace Council’s intentions, Nufialaga Mawufemor insists that nothing can wipe away their call for Archbishop Agyinasare to make an appearance before them.



He said it has become very necessary for the man of God to be taken through some questioning and also to render a physical apology for what he described as desecrating the land.



“We have taken note of Peace Council’s submissions. Our stand on this issue is, If Peace Council wants to intervene, we don’t have any problem with that. But our 14-days ultimatum still holds. Nothing can wipe it. Definitely he has to come and apologize. It’s non-negotiable. We said he should come and answer one or two questions. That is all.



“He has desecrated out land so he needs to come and do the needful. It is not about coming on air to apologize. based on our tradition, if you offend someone, you need to the person and apologize so everything will be resolved. But if you feel like you are in a higher position than the person you have offended, it can be catastrophic. Even an ant can make an elephant fall,” he emphasized in an interview with AngelFM.

He further stressed the importance of doing the ‘right thing’, per their custom.



“He should do the right thing. If he does what is right in the eyes of our gods and people, everything will be fine,”



