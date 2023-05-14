0
North East Region certified parliamentary collated results

A voting centre in the North East Region

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the North East Region

On Saturday (13 May 2023), a total of 5,973 delegates across six constituencies of the North East Region elected leaders in the NDC parliamentary and presidential elections for them to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

At the end of the elections, GhanaWeb collated the certified parliamentary results from the North East Region.

YAGABA-KUBORI CONSTITUENCY

1. Iddrisu Abu =74

2. Ibrahim Rashid =16

3. Mohammed Ali =206

4. Musah Hamidu Sibiri= 234(elected)

5. Shaibu Baani Azumah =92

WALEWALE CONSTITUENCY

1. Musha Fuseini= 135

2. Abubakari Abdallah=890 (elected)

3. Seidu Tonzua Jamaldeen= 92

4. Shaibu Hamisu= 320

YUNYOO CONSTITUENCY

1. Naabu Joseph Bipoba=170

2. Boari Samuel Poyari=214

3. Alhassan Sulemana=293 (elected)

BUNKPURUGU CONSTITUENCY

1. Ambrose Moisob= 194

2. Abed Bandim=560 ( incumbent elected)

3. Tahidu Jagong=141

4. Alhassan Lanbongang=11

GAMBAGA/NALERIGU CONSTITUENCY

1. Issifu Seidu=1,095 (incumbent elected)

2. Adam Imoro =432

CHEREPONI CONSTITUENCY

1. Yakubu Seidu A. Kalanba=247

2. Sulemana Issifu Frinjei=90

3. Seidu Alhassan Alajor=394 (elected)

4. Alaza Labaram =06

The elections ended peacefully in all six constituencies across the region except Nalerigu where misunderstanding ensued between supporters of the two contenders.

Aside from this, the elections in the North East Region were peacefully witnessed.


