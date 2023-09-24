OccupyJulorBiHouse: 'Police did nothing wrong' - Charles Owusu

Member of the NPP, Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu has applauded the Ghana Police Service under the leadership of Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for preventing the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protesters from picketing the Jubilee House.

The organizers, Democracy Hub, planned to demonstrate within the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday, 21st to Saturday, 23rd September 2023 but the Police, in a statement, disclosed it had filed an injunction application at the court and waiting for it to determine the matter before taking any further action.



The Police yesterday arrested 49 protesters for violating the Public Order Act and also for unlawful assembly.



"The arrest was a result of the flagrant disregard of the court process served on the organisers of the Democracy Hub group, which seeks to prohibit them from embarking on a planned demonstration within the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday, 21st to Saturday, 23rd September 2023.



"We would like to state that the Police do not take delight in preventing any group from demonstrating as the Service has a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past. The exception, in this case, is the Police disagreement with the organisers on the venue, the Jubilee House, being a security zone," parts of the statement read.



The Police cautioned the general public to "in the interest of public order and public safety to disregard any invitation by the organisers to take part in any unlawful demonstration until the determination of the matter by the court on the 26th September 2023".



Charles Owusu, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, stated emphatically that there is nothing wrong with the action by the Police, thus commended the IGP and the entire Service for protecting State property.

"I feel that what they did is right...What the Police has done is a good thing. Every property we used State money to do, it behaves the person with authority to protect it to keep it safe," he said.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/KPE



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



