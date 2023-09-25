OccupyJulorBiHouse: 'Who is the thief they're referring to?' - NPP's Charles Owusu fumes

Jubilee House, the presidency

Charles Owusu has fired salvoes at the organizers of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration, aimed at picketing the Jubilee House, for their choice of name for the protest.

The former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission wondered why the organizers would call the demonstration "JulorBiHouse" which, in local parlance, means "house of a thief's son".



"Who is the thief they are referring to?", Charles Owusu fumed.



Forty-nine (49) members of the protest have been arrested by the Police for flouting the Public Order Act and for unlawful assembly, according to a statement by the Police.



“We would like to state that the Police do not take delight in preventing any group from demonstrating as the Service has a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past. The exception, in this case, is the Police disagreement with the organisers on the venue, the Jubilee House, being a security zone”, portions of the statement read.



The Police cautioned the public to desist from joining any unlawful protest.



The organizers, Democracy Hub, planned to demonstrate within the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd September, 2023 but the police disclosed it had filed an injunction application at the court and prevented the demonstration from happening.

Following the arrest of the protesters, the Police have come under intense criticism from the public with some critics like NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, accusing the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government of trampling on the rights of the people.



"The arrest of the innocent citizens who decided to embark on a peaceful protest against the misrule of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government this morning, is not only unlawful but shameful and backward", Sammy Gyamfi wrote.



Tackling the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Charles Owusu, who has been an active member of several protests in the country, enlightened the public on how some people benefit anytime they organize a protest.



According to him, "demonstration is a contract; that is the job of someone...It is the work that someone does to earn money" and in view of this, he strongly believed this demonstration was masterminded by the NDC.



Charles Owusu found it insulting that the organizers would call their protest "JulorbiHouse".



"Julorbi? I mean what is that?...It appears in Ghana, when someone disagrees with you, the person must insult you. If someone wants to tell you something, he or she must insult you but that wasn't part of our upbringing", he exclaimed.