OccupyJulorBiHouse demo: Our reporter was beaten by 6 police officers – Bridget Otoo alleges

Television host, Bridget Otoo has claimed a journalist covering events around the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration has been assaulted by officers of the Ghana Police Service.

She said the journalist was physically attacked by six of the police officers at the Accra Regional Police head office.



The peaceful demonstration, organised by concerned citizens and activists, to demand transparency and accountability from the government, escalated when the police moved to arrest some of the protestors for purportedly violating the rules governing the demonstration.



Bridget who joined the protest, told GhanaWeb in an in an interview indicated that the police didn’t only protestors but also a journalist was reporting on the incident.



“Yes, she is here, she has been beaten. She was attacked inside just her. Her phone has been seized. They have beaten her inside; 6 police officers attacked her because she was filming the brutalities inside and her crime was that she filmed the brutality,” she said.



According to her, the confiscation of the phone by the police is to allow them delete the brutality that was filmed by the reporter.



“Now they have taken her phone because they want to take the content that she had recorded for her network from the police service,” she added.

