OccupyJulorbiHouse: ‘Clout chasers making unnecessary trend; real protesters facing hardship’ – Sarkodie

Rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has noted that the massive gathering at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest consisted of two distinct groups.

The first group, according to him, consists of individuals with authentic concerns who are fervently advocating for a change in how the nation is governed. In stark contrast, the second group comprises those who simply attended the event to garner attention.



In a post on Day 3 of the protest, Sarkodie said he based his assertion on some videos from the protest he had seen.



His tweet read: “I watch videos and I see clearly the ‘real’ protesters complaining about the hardship they are facing (which should be amplified) and not caring who is there and who is not because it goes beyond that…"



"and as always, we have the “Clout chasers” changing the agenda on the grounds making the unnecessary trend. Big shouts to all citizens, all public figures with the purest intent to fight for change. May we not miss the target.”



Sarkodie extended his commentary to President Akufo-Addo in a subsequent tweet, reminding him of the underlying motivations driving the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests that shook the capital, Accra, from September 21 to 23.

According to the artiste, who is currently in the US, suffocating hardships were at the heart of the mass action. He observed that the tone-deaf nature of the government was evident that appointees were clearly not in tune with the realities of the ordinary Ghanaian.



“Main reason for this demonstration is to let you know the people (citizens) are suffocating in hardship! It’s easy to overlook since most of government officials are nowhere close to the situation on the ground! It’s a Bully when you starve someone and still ask them to follow ‘Rules’ it’s only a matter of time,” his tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest



#OccupyJulorbiHouse, for good reasons, has been trending for three straight days topping trends as protesters under the guidance of Democracy Hub marched against economic malaise and corruption.



On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, the police illegally rounded up hundreds of protesters who were marching to demand action on the prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police, triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of the police.



Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up into about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.

In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Command, encountered some amounts of police violence, including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phone and in the case of others, physical assault.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



While Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra Road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.



Both Days 2 and 3 saw some celebrities join the protest.





